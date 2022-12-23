Handy safety and first aid tips for parents during the festive season

Witness Reporter

Netcare 911 has shared some handy tips to help prevent injuries along with some advice on what to do in a medical emergency involving a child.

According to Netcare 911’s head of coastal operations, Gary Paul, these tips are being shared in light of the festive season, seeing as it is always busy.

Netcare 911’s regional operations manager for KwaZulu-Natal, Shaun Paul, said this is an especially busy time on South Africa’s roads, and this unfortunately usually leads to more medical emergencies, particularly when people let their guard down.

The duo shared the following safety tips to help prevent child injuries in motor vehicle accidents:

1. Driver fatigue and drunk driving are two major and preventable contributors to road accidents. Stop for regular breaks and do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

2. Keep your eyes on the road at all times and be vigilant of other road users.

3. Car seats are vitally important. It is also important to ensure that children are secured with seat belts in the back seating area and not the front seat.

4. Children should not be allowed to stand while the vehicle is moving.

5. Do not be distracted by mobile devices while driving. This is unfortunately common.

6. Never leave a child or an elderly person in a parked car, even for short periods. The very same rule applies to pets. Remember, cars become very hot, very quickly, which can result in severe dehydration or heatstroke.

Paul continued with advice to parents not to let their children play unsupervised.

Parents should be aware of the appliances and toys in their homes that contain batteries and ensure that the cover of the battery compartment is secured with screws or by taping it to keep it securely closed. Do not leave batteries where children may find them.

On how to help a child in an emergency, he said one must start by contacting emergency services or get someone else to call while you assess your child’s condition.

He said one must check to see if the child is conscious or not and seek urgent medical assistance if needed.

Do not move the injured child unless it is to remove them from a dangerous situation. Do not move the child if you have any concerns that there may be a spinal injury or any fractures. Check if the child’s airway is open, if the child is breathing and feel for a pulse. If there is no pulse, start with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately.

“Check for excessive or uncontrolled bleeding. Stop excessive bleeding by applying pressure to the wound and stay on the line with the operator until paramedics arrive,” said Paul.

He added that if your child sustains an injury to the head, especially in the case of smaller children, it is important to seek a medical assessment even if the child did not lose consciousness.

He added that if your child is drowsy or more sleepy than usual after hitting his or her head or starts vomiting, this may be a sign of a severe head injury.