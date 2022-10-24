Harassed employees urged to speak out

Londiwe Xulu

Harassment in the workplace is more than just sexual harassment; it also includes misuse of power, victimisation and degrading a person in the presence of others by passing remarks about their work performance.

Anele Ndlovu, the founder and CEO of Tea with Anele Ndlovu, said at big corporates, the gender pay gap was a big form of harassment.

Ndlovu said such harassment had a huge impact on one’s mental health and more people needed to pay attention to their mental state.

Harassment also constitutes a violation of human rights.

Working a lot with mental health and mental health advocacy, you find that human resources departments don’t really help people in organisations. [After reporting harassment], some people have reported being treated differently or unfairly dismissed, which is also another form of harassment.

Ndlovu added that she has faced the same form of harassment when she spoke out about a situation in the workplace that affected her.

She said there wasn’t much support at the workplace and people are often scared to speak out, fearing they might lose their jobs or be victimised further.

She said when one is experiencing harassment at work, the quality of their work is usually affected. She said because of emotional and mental stress, they live in fear in an environment where they are supposed to be protected and feel safe.

Ndlovu said one’s work ethic can also be affected.

One might find that if the employees’ cases are not looked into, they may be absent more, leave early or are always sick, which also affects work. The victims usually get triggered by being in the workplace and because they can’t speak about it even though it’s affecting their emotions, they’d want to stay away from the environment.

Another form of harassment involves spreading rumours about a person, or insulting them on the grounds of gender, race or disability. This type of harassment is usually done in such a subtle way that nothing specific can be pinpointed.

It usually ends where the employee simply resigns, but does not have sufficient grounds or substance to bring a dispute of constructive dismissal against the employer.

Ndlovu advised that people experiencing harassment in the workplace should try and find someone external to talk to. There are also organisations that offer free therapy, she said.

“In Pietermaritzburg, there’s Life Line and the Mental Health Society that offer free counselling. I was also a victim of harassment in the workplace and I was scared to speak out, but I am glad I spoke out …” said Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, a Pietermaritzburg woman, who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised, said her husband has been experiencing harassment in the workplace.

She said the past three months were hectic for the family, with her trying to assist her husband, whose mental health had taken a toll due to what he was experiencing at work.