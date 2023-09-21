Harassment charge against teacher in Northdale school

By Zama Myeza

A case of harassment has been opened against a teacher in a school in Northdale, over the ill-treatment of a pupil.

According to the mother of the pupil, the teacher has been victimising her eight-year-old daughter since March this year.

“She once removed my child’s test paper from her as she was writing. My daughter was not able to finish her test. She then decided to deface my daughter’s books,” said the mother of the pupil.

The mother claims that in May, after her daughter reported the teacher’s behaviour to five other teachers at the school, the teacher attempted to force her to swallow a bead.

My daughter said it felt hard and she was not [sure] if she [should swallow it] so she went to ask another teacher.

The parents of the pupil attempted to open a case, however, due to a lack of evidence, the case was put on hold.

The mother said the teacher had previously wanted the child to be removed from the school and had contacted the Department of Education claiming the pupil, who was seven years old at the time, and her mother were harassing the teacher.

The department got involved and the case was taken to court.

In court, it was found that the teacher was in possession of personal documents from school files, pertaining to the mother and child.

“The teacher said she has evidence against me which will prove that my seven-year-old and I were harassing her. My lawyers then saw that she was in possession of our documents, which she was going to submit as part of her evidence,” said the mother.

An investigation was launched at the school and the teacher was allegedly suspended on the basis of the upliftment of private documents.

“We also opened a case of harassment against this teacher,” the mother added.

The school did not want to comment on the matter as the case is still being investigated.

The case is set down again for September 27.

Police did not respond to request for comment by the time of publication.