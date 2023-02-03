Have you been defrauded by this alleged con-man?

Witness Reporter

Police are appealing to anyone who had been defrauded by alleged con-man Kobus (Michael) Theron to come forward.

According to the Loop Street Police detective unit in Pietermaritzburg, the alleged fraudster operated in Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

The police are appealing for the public to assist with information pertaining to cases opened against Theron.

“Theron has cases of fraud that been documented in the Durban and Pietermaritzburg area. Should any member of the public have cases opened against Theron, kindly contact the police.”

Kobus had been previously convicted for white-collar crimes in Dundee and was linked to crimes in Ladysmith and Estcourt.

The public can contact Detective Warrant Officer Farrington on 076 243 3305.