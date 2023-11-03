Hawks express concern at prevalence of dating scams

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Susceptible women have been urged to refrain from believing in “fairy tales”, as dating scams continue to milk many women’s pockets.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has voiced its alarm at the prevalence of fraudsters who prey on single and widowed women, pretending to be after their hearts, when they’re actually only after their wallets.

In a recent incident, a 60-year-old Polokwane-based teacher was allegedly scammed over R800 000 of her pension money.

According to the reports, the victim randomly met a man at a shopping complex in Polokwane at the beginning of the year. He initiated a romantic relationship with the teacher, who was due for retirement in June this year.

The man waited for her to receive her retirement payout and then allegedly consulted with ancestors and convinced her that she could double her money if she entrusted it to him.

He kept asking for money in order to redeem her “fortune”.

After she had paid him R800 000, and not received anything back, she became suspicious and visited his home, only to find no one was living there.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said women are getting scammed every day.

This type of crime continues to happen but people don’t learn. They choose to listen to these scammers who promise them heaven and earth. [These fraudsters] even tell the victims to keep everything happening a secret.

He added that family members start to notice unusual behaviour, when the victim starts to sell valuable assets as they keep putting money “in a hole that doesn’t get full”.

“[The scammers] promise these women that they will double their money. There’s no one who can double your money. This is nonsense. They use fake numbers and stay in rented houses. After scamming you, they disappear.”

“They get told to resign from work and keep it a secret. The scammers then ask for their severance packages and promise to double the amount.”

However, when they have the money, they disappear.

Mhlongo added that it is often difficult to trace these con artists because they only use cash.

This money doesn’t get transferred through the bank; they always need cash. That becomes difficult to trace the suspect. Some victims tend not to listen, even when the bank warns them about withdrawing large sums of cash.

“Other victims end up taking their own lives at the end. This type of crime is not new, but people are still careless.”

“Most of them are found on social media. They phish on social media and on dating sites until they meet you in person. Then they start selling victims a fairy tale,” he added.

He added that some victims get seduced by love, and others, the promise of money.

He said if family members notice unusual behaviour in a relative, they should try and advise victims to get assistance.

However, he added sometimes this is difficult because victims don’t want to see that they are getting played.

“They just think you are jealous,” Mhlongo said.

“The police only get notified when the suspect has disappeared. [The scammers] know that they are untraceable.”

Mhlongo added that there is no specific age group that they target — as long as you are working, they persuade you to resign.

Dating scammers target the following categories of single women:

• Women with stable jobs (scammers convince them to resign).

• Women who are recently divorced and have acquired some assets (they convince them to register assets under their names or sell them).

• Women who are in business (scammers come up with fake business proposals that need funding).

• Women who have inherited wealth.

• Women who are about to retire.

• Women who are widows.

— Additional reporting by The Citizen.