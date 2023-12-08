Hawks seize counterfeit Lego worth almost R1 million

By Witness Reporter

Toys, electronic games, equipment and computer games bearing Lego trademarks were found and confiscated from Oriental City, Old Johannesburg Road in Centurion, and the Queens Corner Shopping Centre in Queenswood this week.

According to a statement by Colonel Katlego Mogale, police were tipped off about counterfeit Lego products.

“The targeted operation was conducted in terms of the Counterfeit Goods Act following a complaint that was received implicating the well-known business premises apparently contravening the Act in respect of selling or distributing counterfeit Lego products.

It is reported that the identified premises have been on the authorities’ radar for a while, culminating in a fact finding operation which involved members from the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law, Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (head office) and other roleplayers.

Mogale added that the value of goods was almost R1 million.

“Toys and electronic games, equipment, computer games bearing Lego trademarks were found and confiscated from the premises display.

On further investigations, multiple boxes of the same products packed on different isles bearing Lego trademarks were all seized. Approximately 2100 units were seized valued at about R 850 000,00.

Mogale added that criminal and civil proceedings will be instituted against the responsible businesses as well as their respective owners.