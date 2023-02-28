Hayfields family left traumatised by callous armed robbers

Chanel George

A Hayfields family’s lives were turned upside down when four armed robbers ransacked their home while holding them, including their four-year-old daughter, hostage at gunpoint.

In a callous act, they also emptied out a box containing the ashes of a dead relative and strew them around.

At around 10.45 pm on Saturday night Herman and Monique Harris returned from a night out with their four-year-old daughter to load shedding in the Hayfields area.

The couple said on arriving home, the first thing that felt off was the behaviour of their German shepherd, who usually stands alert and greets them at the gate, but was found lying in the grass on the front lawn.

The couple didn’t stop to check as it was dark, and they went into the house with Herman leading the way.

He said he decided to leave his belongings in the car and lead his wife and their daughter inside the house so that she could continue sleeping.

“Suddenly, Caesar our German shepherd started growling, indicating that we should move away,” said a traumatised Monique.

At the time we didn’t think too much about it. But as my husband unlocked the gate and opened the door, [someone] grabbed him by his arm and, put a gun against his head. When I walked in, they had a gun against my daughter’s head.

Four masked robbers

Inside the house, Herman said they were met by four men with masks on.

They ordered us to enter the bathroom, pushed Monique inside and then pulled me back out, demanding to know where the safe keys were. Reluctantly, I told them that I had the safe keys on me, which was when Monique screamed loud enough for the neighbours to hear because she thought that we were probably not going to live to tell the story. One of them then hit me over the head with what I think was a hand gun. Once I opened the safe, they pushed me back into the bathroom.

Herman said his family were in the bathroom for 30 minutes when they heard a car’s brakes screech outside, which alarmed the suspects. The suspects then shared a few words between each other and left.

I think what happened was when my wife screamed, the suspects thought it alerted the neighbors to call the authorities and that scared them off.

“I really thought we were going to die”

Monique said when the robbers left, she did not move from the bathroom where she had been sitting.

“I really thought we were going to die,” she said, adding that there were two armed men holding her hostage in the bathroom, while the other two went with her husband.

She said one of the men, who was short in stature, kept a close eye on her and told her not to stare at him.

They ransacked our house. Anything that was on a desk, cupboard or shelf was on the floor. They stole all my jewellery, and took my handbags to put my stuff in. They took my father-in-law’s ashes and opened it and spread it on my daughter’s bed. They stole my son’s television, PlayStation and hard drive. In the safe were firearms and four phones, which they took with them.

The robbers gained access through the daughter’s bedroom, where they pulled out the slats from the window to open the latch on the door to enter the house.

Family grateful to their neighbours

Monique said she is eternally grateful to her neighbours, who swiftly responded to her cry for help over the WhatsApp group when she had realised that her cell phone was still in her shirt pocket.

I tried to make a call, but there was no signal so I quickly made a voice note and a minute later sent another, because a minute in my situation felt like hours.

Thankfully community members responded within minutes. In seven minutes, the street was full of cars.

Herman said that after he noticed that the robbers had left, he went out with his hunting knife to check if there was anyone outside the house, but found no one.

I first contacted Mi7 because I know they respond quickly and then I called Alexandra Police, who attended swiftly.

When The Witness asked if they believed the robbers had taken advantage of the load shedding, the couple said they believed so.

Load shedding is definitely contributing to crime. There are hardly any break-ins in Hayfields.

We have all the security we need, but sadly some of them don’t operate during load shedding.

The couple has opened a case and remain on high alert, fearing the return of the suspects.