Headache for citizens as fuel prices set to go up again

With fuel costs expected to rise next month, cash-strapped shoppers and vehicle owners are at their wits’ end.

According to the Central Energy Fund’s mid-month fuel price statistics, the cost of fuel is expected to rise next month by between R1,35 to R1,40 a litre, and the price of diesel is expected to go up by R2,60 per litre.

The Witness asked residents how they felt about the price increases.

Sihle Sikhosana said government needs to balance out costs to relieve consumers.

“We are already struggling to budget as it is, and now they want us to pay more for fuel,” said Sikhosana.

Gert de Bruine said the fuel price increase is going to be a headache for him and all vehicle owners.

Although we are relieved the interest rate did not go up recently, how can we be sure it won’t go up now that the petrol price is set to increase?.

Reshika Ramnandan said she is not happy, especially since she bought herself a new vehicle that turned out to be a petrol guzzler.

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) programmes co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams said fuel is an input into just about all manufacturing production.

For this reason, the price input cost will go up, as fuel is a major expense for farmers and manufacturing.

Food is produced far away from the table it ends up on, fuel is used to transport the food by road as our railway systems have collapsed. Taking all this into consideration we expect fuel will have an impact on the cost of food.

He said the Reserve Bank checks inflation and adjusts the interest rates accordingly.

“We are calling on the Reserve Bank to not act harshly, but to wait a few months and monitor the price of fuel, as it could come down again,” said Abrahams.

He said the only way to solve this problem is firstly by producing food closer to home, to reduce fuel expenses.

“Secondly we need to start getting our railways up and running, as fuel prices are set internationally, which is out of our control,” said Abrahams.