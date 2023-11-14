Health department denies crisis claims

By Akheel Sewsunker

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has refuted claims that the health system is under crisis and has a shortage of ambulances.

In a statement, the KZN Department of Health said the reports would cause unnecessary panic.

“Reports published in a newspaper about a purported “crisis” in the Emergency Medical Service in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as information provided by the so-called “internal sources” are devoid of truth, misleading, and carry the potential to cause unnecessary panic,” said the statement.

The statement added that even though there are limited resources, the province was not at a standstill.

"Furthermore, the department has been upfront in admitting that, due to limited resources, it is not able to reach the national norm or the ratio of one ambulance per 10 000 community members. Nevertheless, this does not mean that the province is now on standstill or there is a crisis as was painted by the faceless rumour mongers," said the statement.

It added that the eThekwini district has a number of ambulances at its disposal.

“eThekwini district has a total of 79 ambulances on its asset register and these are distributed throughout the district. The operational status changes continuously due to vehicles requiring repairs and maintenance, some of which result in longer downtime due to accident damage, the longer period to obtain replacement parts and other technical challenges,” said the statement.

The statement added that the ambulances are not confined to a specific area.

“We have also done away with boundaries in our province, and where there is a shortage of ambulances due to changing dynamics, the department is able to ration the available limited resources and channel them where they are urgently needed, and then return them to where they belong when the crisis has subsided,” said the statement.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health added that, during the current financial year, they have procured 32 new ambulances that will be handed over to the department by the end of November 2023.

Of the 32 new ambulances, eThekwini will be receiving five new ambulances. The new additional ambulances will come in handy for the busy festive season.