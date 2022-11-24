Health MEC reacts to ‘unprotected’ strikes at hospitals

Witness Reporter

Healthcare workers may not strike.

The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department reiterated this in a statement, saying it was concerned about the “unprotected” industrial action at some of its hospitals on Tuesday.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said the strike had minimal impact on the functionality of these hospitals and clinics, except for the uMgungundlovu District, where services were stalled for a while at Grey’s Hospital.

She said a few facilities were forced to work with a skeleton staff, while some staff embarked on picketing for a limited period of time.

However, the provision of health services at Grey's Hospital only resumed at midday, after a blockade of access to the hospital from 5 am because of the industrial action. Services resumed soon after the gates were opened for staff to walk in and report at their work stations. The department wishes to caution all members of the public — including leaders and members of organised labour — against the blockading of access routes and entrances to clinics and hospitals, as this could result in unnecessary and avoidable loss of lives.

She appealed to the conscience of those who participate in strikes to refrain from blocking access points to healthcare facilities.

We would also like to remind all healthcare professionals that they are classified as essential services, which means they are prohibited from embarking on strike action. We wish to make an appeal to leaders and members of organised labour to utilise all established channels to engage with the department on any pertinent issues. This is the only prudent approach as it will avoid any unintended consequences, such as loss of lives due to disruption to normal service delivery.

She said while the department was relieved that there have been no major complications, it would continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground.