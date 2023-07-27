Hearing impaired community welcome sign language as SA’s 12th official language

By Jordan Erradu

After 25 years of lobbying and campaigning, the deaf community scored a major victory recently when sign language was officially recognised as the 12th official language of South Africa.

South Africa becomes the 41st country worldwide and the fourth in Africa to recognise sign language as a language of communication.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the South African Sign Language (SASL) Bill at a ceremony on July 19 at the Union Buildings.

The presidency said that recognising SASL as an official language was an essential step towards realising the rights of persons who are hearing-impaired.

Members of the local deaf community, officials of non-governmental organisations and sign language interpreters were ecstatic at the news.

A local couple, Thulebona and Nokuphila Maphanga, who are both deaf, said they were extremely happy at the news.

“We are happy that SASL is now the 12th official language of the country. We look forward to the work opportunities that will open up for the deaf community,” said Thulebona.

Another hearing-impaired person, Alton Williams was also pleased that SASL is now officially recognised in South Africa. The deaf are always left out and now our language can be included,” Williams said.

Kantha Poliah, who is hearing impaired, said that it will have a positive impact on the lives of the deaf community.

The fact that the deaf community has been recognised in this manner means a lot to all of us. Only those who are hard of hearing will understand how much sign language connects us with people around us and makes us feel part of so many social circumstances.

Advocate Raveen Ramdass, chairperson of the Pietermaritzburg branch and vice-president of the KZN Blind & Deaf Society, also welcomed the ground-breaking legislation.

The recognition of SASL as an official language was necessary as communication is one of the most important human functions. Communication is fundamental to human existence. On a broader level, it speaks to the Bill of Rights and the Constitution of South Africa, particularly with regard to the right to human dignity and the right to equality.

He added that the inclusion of SASL will contribute significantly to the integration of deaf people into the community.

“Now that the legislation has been passed, government must ensure that there is implementation and access to sign language.”

A freelance sign language interpreter, Mfundwendle Slade also welcomed the recognition of SASL as the 12th official language.

“I’m excited. Too many times I’ve been called by a deaf friend to assist with interpreting for them at the hospital and the police station because there was simply no interpreter available at these departments.

“During lockdown, the situation was difficult because we could not go directly to the hospital. Video calls with doctors and deaf patients was the only safe alternative to assist in interpreting,” Slade said.