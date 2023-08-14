Heartwarming farewell for Silver Heights teacher

By Chanel George

In a video of her pupils bidding her an emotional farewell, an English teacher from a local school broke the stigma surrounding pupils and teachers at government schools.

The English teacher, who has been at Silver Heights Secondary School for eight years, has earned the hearts of her pupils by devoting herself to her job.

Her pupils gained the attention of the media recently after expressing their gratitude, with one pupil describing her as a mother figure in an emotional speech.

Sherie Naidoo, with eight years of experience, began teaching at Silver Heights Secondary School in 2015 as a second-year Unisa student teacher.

“I used to teach Sunday school, which sparked a love for teaching and imparting knowledge,” Naidoo explained.

She said has been hired by a recruitment firm to teach English at a high school in Bedfordshire, England.

One of her pupils commended her in the video for being an outstanding teacher and mother figure.

“I will treasure the memories I’ve shared with you for the rest of my life. I wish we had spent more time with you,” the pupil added.

In the video, students hugged her and cried, as they bid her farewell on her last day at school.

Being a high school teacher in a government school is not easy. Administration and pressure from the Department of Education can really burn a teacher out.

The Witness asked Naidoo to explain some of the recent negative stigmas circulating about government schools.

Not too long ago, there were some really absurd videos going around of violence perpetrated by pupils against pupils and pupils against teachers. This has ignited so much fear and anxiety in our communities but there is so much more to government schools.

Naidoo said there is no way a teacher can be in the job for the little money they receive.

“However, one has to be in it because you truly love people and want to impart what’s best for the future generations,” she said.

Naidoo said she always tries to instill quality morals and ethics, and reminds her students that respect and God are important parts of being a well-rounded human being.

When The Witness asked Naidoo if there was anything special she did with her pupils, she said they always start the day with a simple prayer.

We do a short, universal prayer, which sets the tone for the rest of the lesson.

“You are important, loved, focused and worthy of great things,” are the words of affirmation Naidoo always tells her pupils when they face any difficulties.

