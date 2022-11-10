Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Pietermaritzburg

Witness Reporter

The City of Pietermaritzburg experienced severe weather conditions associated with heavy rainfall causing havoc in various areas on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Msunduzi Municipality said the heavy rainfall caused the Msunduzi River to burst its banks resulting in flooding affecting various communities.

“The disaster management teams and area-based management were placed on high alert and immediately attended to reports of flooding affecting the wards 11, 16, 21, 22 and 23 in the Edendale community,” said the City.

The municipality said Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla also joined the disaster management teams on Wednesday evening to assist in providing emergency relief.

The City said there were 30 families comprising of 78 people affected. No fatalities or injuries have been reported at this stage, and about 19 families that were highly affected by flooding were relocated and sheltered in a mosque in Ward 23.

“The municipality continues to receive reports of a number of roads and bridges that are blocked, damaged and inaccessible due to mudslides in different areas.

“This may restrict access and also affect service delivery. The residents are urged to avoid unnecessary journeys and activities that may be unsafe and those residing in low-lying areas are advised to seek shelter on higher ground or contact the emergency control centre or their ward councillor for assistance.”

As a result of rivers and streams that have risen highly, the municipality advised residents to avoid bathing in or crossing swollen rivers and overflowing bridges such as Grimpthorpe Road, Woodhouse Road by Sobantu, Masons Mill, Willowfountain, Smero, Henley Village and others.

Msunduzi also appealed to the public to avoid sharing false information on social media of incidents related to the rainfall as this causes unnecessary panic.

Residents can report incidents to their respective ward councillors or emergency communication centre: 0800 033 911.