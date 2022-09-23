Heavy security presence as Brookside Mall reopens most of its shops

Londiwe Xulu

There was a heavy security presence at the Brookside Mall on Thursday as most shops, including the anchor store tenant Checkers Hyper, opened their doors for the first time since the July 2021 unrest.

Excited customers from Pietermaritzburg and surrounding towns walked inside the new mall thrilled to shop at their favourite shops after they were torched last year.

Parking spaces were all occupied and there were long queues going into Checkers. Customers were also seen queuing outside clothing shops.

Almost all the trollies coming out of Checkers were full of groceries.

One of the customers, Nonjabulo Ngcobo, said she travelled all the way from Howick just for the specials. She added that walking into the mall again felt like a dream come true.

“This mall is so convenient for me coming from Howick. It’s closer to the N3, meaning I don’t even have to go inside the busy CBD. Even using public transport, it’s easy since the taxis to Howick are just across the mall,” said Ngcobo.

She added that seeing a number of security officers inside the mall made her feel safe.

Another shopper, Nomthandazo Magaba, said it was exciting to be inside the Brookside Mall after so long. She said the specials at Checkers were out of this world.

“The total for my groceries was R980 but, after swiping my Xtra Savings rewards card, it went down to R610 because of all the specials. I was so shocked and excited at how cheap everything was,” said Magaba.

She added it was also refreshing to see the staff members from Checkers — who were familiar faces from before the unrest. “They were helpful and friendly to customers. I’m definitely going back there.”

Another customer who spoke to The Witness said he didn’t have money but he couldn’t help but go to see all the specials. “I will be coming back before the specials end and hopefully they’ll still have stock,” said the customer.