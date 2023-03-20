Heavy sentences meted out to convicted house robbers

Londiwe Xulu

Three men were sentenced by the Durban Regional Court to various terms of imprisonment for two house robberies.

Gcinani Mbhele (39), Stembiso Nsele (39) and Khanyisani Msomi (37) committed these robberies in October 2018 in the Durban North area.

Mbhele was sentenced to 36 years’ imprisonment after he was convicted for two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder, while Nsele was sentenced to 27 years’ imprisonment after he was convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, malicious injury to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Meanwhile, Msomi was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mbhele and Nsele were further convicted of attempted murder for shooting at private security guards.

In the first house robbery, Mbhele and his accomplices broke into the house of the first complainant while the family was asleep.

Armed with firearms, they tied up and blindfolded the complainant’s husband and threatened her to get her to cooperate. The men spent several hours in the house, taking goods to the value of approximately R100 000. Msomi, who had dropped them off at the house, returned to fetch them and they fled the scene.

Three days later, Mbhele and Nsele accosted the second complainant and her family as they slept in their home.

They were armed and assaulted her boyfriend. After spending hours ransacking the house, they loaded household goods, jewellery and other items into the complainant’s SUV and drove off.

They fled to the Amaoti area, where they were spotted by members of a private security company, who ordered them to stop, but they continued driving recklessly.

They also fired shots at the security members and eventually crashed into a house, where they were arrested and found in possession of the stolen items.

In court, regional court prosecutor, Sureka Marimuthu, led the testimonies of the complainants and the officers from the private security company.

Marimuthu also led evidence of an identification parade and the vehicle tracking system report, showing the vehicle’s movements after it was stolen.

She also handed in victim impact statements compiled by the two complainants, wherein one said that she and her family had to undergo trauma counselling as they suffered from anxiety following the event.

They also suffered significant financial losses.

She said their two family pets died soon after the incident, likely due to the stress that they also experienced during the ordeal.

The other complainant said the events of the robbery are seared in her memory forever.

She said that they were psychologically tortured by the men who threatened sexual violence on her three minor children if they didn’t comply.

Regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Kara, said housebreaking is one of the most invasive offences being committed by criminals, as it directly affects social cohesion between citizens and goes against the feeling of safety for our people.