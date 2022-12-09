Hefty sentence for friends who murdered an e-hailing driver

Londiwe Xulu

Two close friends were sentenced to 30 years for the murder of an e-hailing driver by the Pietermaritzburg high court this week.

Nkosinathi Mathobela (25) and Kwanele Khaya Buthelezi (21) both pleaded guilty to the murder of Thabani Reginald Sibisi (32), as well as charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and being in possession of a prohibited firearm.

According to the plea, on November 21, Mathobela and Buthelezi were consuming alcohol at a tavern in Masukwane Street in Pietermaritzburg and in the early hours of the next morning, they requested an e-hailing vehicle to transport them to Westgate.

The court heard that Buthelezi wanted to purchase cocaine and needed to collect money in Westgate. He requested a vehicle using the e-hailing app with his cell phone, without having money to pay for the services. Sibisi accepted Buthelezi’s request and picked up the two friends. Mathobela sat at the front while Buthelezi sat behind Sibisi in the back seat.

Sibisi asked Mathabela to pay upfront for the trip, but Mathabela said they would pay for the trip once they were dropped off at their destination. The friends were then asked to get out of the vehicle, but they refused and an altercation, which became physical, ensued inside the vehicle.

According to the indictment, Buthelezi became angry and took out his unlawful firearm, bought from a friend for R3 500, from his trouser pocket to shoot Sibisi. Sibisi tried grabbing the firearm from Buthelezi, but was overpowered by him. Buthelezi then threw the firearm to Mathabela.

Mathabela picked up the firearm and Sibisi tried to reach for it and as he reached for the firearm, Mathabela pulled the trigger, shooting Sibisi once in his head

Buthelezi then opened the driver’s door and Sibisi fell out onto the tar road. He then drove the vehicle from the scene. The two decided to take the vehicle and any cash and valuables in the vehicle.

“Upon leaving the scene, Buthelezi made a U-turn to proceed in the direction of Westgate. On doing so, he ran over Sibisi, who was lying on the road. A security company vehicle patrolling nearby immediately followed the Etios and chased after it until the accused stopped the motor vehicle at the Pietermaritzburg Market Square.

Once the two accused stopped the vehicle, they exited and fled on foot. While running [one of the accused] disposed of the firearm by throwing it into a bin

They were arrested and taken to the police station, where they were charged and confessed to their crime. Buthelezi said he began taking antidepressants after being diagnosed with depression following his mother’s death.

He told the court that he was addicted to cocaine, which he used to forget the loss of his mother. Sibisi’s aunt Nonhlanhla Ngcobo, in her victim impact statement, described Sibisi as a peaceful man, who only retaliated when attacked and had never used a weapon.