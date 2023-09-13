Hefty sentence for KZN serial rapist

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Mtunzini High Court has sentenced a man to two terms of life and 90 years imprisonment for a series of rape cases and housebreakings.

The Mtunzini High Court sentenced Thokozan Mabuza (29) for the crimes he committed between March 2014 and May 2017.

The offences were committed in the Mtunzini and Esikhawini areas on the coast of KZN.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said Mabuza would break into homes, rape the women living there and rob them of their valuables such as cash and cellphones.

He also used a knife or firearm to strike fear into his victims.

Ramkisson-Kara said he also used to target women who were walking, using a weapon to force them into a nearby forest or property where he raped them.

Mabuza was arrested after being linked by DNA evidence.

In court, Ramkisson-Kara said State Advocate, Dan Magwaza led with the evidence of all the women, medical reports as well as victim impact statements compiled by some of the women.

According to the statements, all of the accounts spoke of how the women live with fear and lack of self-worth. One woman said she felt as if she were attacked by a wild animal.