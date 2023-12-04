Hefty sentence for man who killed five family members

By Witness Reporter

The Durban High Court has sentenced a man to five terms of life imprisonment and an additional 49-year imprisonment for five counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and arson that took place in October 2021 in the Phoenix area.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Kista Sergie Chetty (59), killed multiple people in Phoenix.

“Chetty lived with his wife, Elisha Naidoo, and their five minor children in a house which they rented in Kidstone Place in Phoenix. They shared the house with other family members, including his wife’s brother.

“On 31 October 2023, Chetty had an argument with his wife and his brother-in-law, and they chased Chetty away from the house.

“He then harassed the occupants of the house wanting to be let back inside but they did not allow him in, and they went to sleep. In the early hours of the following morning, one of Chetty’s daughters opened the door and let him back inside the house.”

Ramkisson-Kara said Chetty used petrol from a grass-cutting machine to start the blaze.

Once inside the house, Chetty decided to kill them. He lit a fire and fled the scene. The bedroom where his wife and children slept was destroyed by the fire, together with other adjoining rooms of the house. Chetty’s wife, three of their children and a nephew died in the blaze.

“Their causes of death being either 100% flame burns to the body, smoke inhalation and/or burns. The remaining family members were able to escape. Chetty was arrested later the same day,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She added that the court evidence was led by testimonies of those who survived the fire.

“In court, Senior State Advocate Krishen Shah also handed in a victim impact statement compiled by one of Chetty’s daughters and facilitated by court preparation officer Thandeka Nadi Mofokeng.

“In her statement, the girl said that the trauma of the incident still haunts her, and she often has sleepless nights. She said that she now only has her younger sister as her father is in prison and her mother and other siblings are dead. She further added that her younger sister is struggling to cope and misses their family.”

Chetty was sentenced to a term of life imprisonment for each of the five counts of murder, seven years imprisonment for each of the six counts of attempted murder and seven years imprisonment for arson.

Ramkisson-Kara said that the sentences will run concurrently resulting in the effective sentence of life imprisonment.