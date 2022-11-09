Hefty sentence for woman who killed Pietermaritzburg shop owner

Londiwe Xulu

A Pietermaritzburg woman charged with the murder of a Prestbury shop owner was on Wednesday sentenced to 22 years imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Jade Barnard (36) pleaded guilty to murdering Tasty Takeaways shop owner, Vernon Viviers, on August 8.

Barnard worked at the takeaway shop as a shop assistant.

On the day of the murder, Barnard and her boyfriend Martin Grieb (56) went to the shop on Mbubu Road in Prestbury where Grieb asked Viviers for an advanced payment of Barnard’s R50 wage.

It is believed that Grieb and Barnard were known beggars in the area and Viviers had hired them to help clean his shop.

According to the indictment, Viviers refused to give them the advanced payment which angered Grieb and a physical fight occurred.

Grieb overpowered Viviers and threw him on the floor and asked Barnard to hand him a knife, which she did.

Barnard admitted to unlawfully and internationally participating in the killing of Viviers by handing over a knife to Grieb to stab him in his throat.

Passing sentence, Judge Piet Bezuidenhout said, “I trust that during this time, you will make attempts to rehabilitate yourself so when you get released you can become a useful member in society,” said Bezuidenhout.

25 years for Grieb

On October 27 this year, Grieb apologised to the family after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder.

He was sentenced at the Pietermaritzburg high court after he pleaded guilty to murder.