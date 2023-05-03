Hefty sentences for brothers who killed their parents

By Witness Reporter

The Pietermaritzburg High Court sentenced three brothers to six terms of life imprisonment and an additional 30 years after they were convicted for the murder of their parents.

Khetheyakhe Mxoveni Sibiya (70) and Thembisile Sibiya (61) were at their home in Ngudwini, under the Harry Gwala District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, on February 27, 2020, when they were attacked by the three convicted killers who shot and killed them.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said investigations pointed to the couple’s three sons, Dalokwakhe Philani Sibiya (35), Lamulani Sibiya (23) and Zakhele Sibiya (37), and the law had to take its course.

The sons were duly arrested and charged for two counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“They made several appearances before the court and police successfully opposed their bid for bail until the day of their sentencing.”

The brothers were sentenced on April 21, 2023.