Hefty sentences for business robbers

By Witness Reporter

The Durban Regional Court sentenced handed out hefty sentences to two men for robberies committed in 2022.

According to KZN NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the two men were charged with multiple felonies.

“Zakhele Sgoro Khambule (46) and Mfaniseni Mbatha (45), to 22 years and 18 years imprisonment respectively following their convictions on robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder.

ALSO READ | Brookside Mall unrest instigator gets 12 years’ imprisonment

“The attempted murder charges are in respect of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and private security members who pursued them. Khambule was also convicted of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She added that the men committed an armed robbery in Camperdown that ultimately led to their capture.

In February 2022, the men robbed the PEP store in Camperdown at gunpoint. They fled the store in a vehicle and were chased by members of a private security company. Members from the SAPS’s various units joined them at some stage and they exchanged gunfire with Khambule and Mbatha.

“When they got to the Umbumbulu area, the men abandoned the vehicle, and Mbatha was arrested on the scene, while Khambule ran into a nearby home, occupied by a 52-year-old woman and two minor grandchildren. He held them hostage for hours before finally surrendering. Upon his arrest, Khambule was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” she said.

She added that in court, the prosecutor led with the testimonies of 15 witnesses.

“In court, Regional Court Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay said that state resources such as the SAPS Tactical Team, the National Intervention Unit and a hostage negotiator had to be deployed to diffuse the situation. The men were sentenced as follows: Khambule was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 12 years imprisonment for the six counts of attempted murder (all taken as one for sentencing), 12 years imprisonment for kidnapping and 15 years imprisonment for the unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

Since the court ruled that some sentences will run concurrently with others, he will serve an effective 22 years of imprisonment. Mbatha was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 12 years imprisonment for the six counts of attempted murders (all taken as one for sentencing) and will serve an effective 18 years imprisonment. They were declared unfit to possess a firearm.

ALSO READ | Murderer gets 15 years’ imprisonment

She added that business robberies are becoming prevalent, and they hurt the economy.

“In this case, the robbery was further intensified by the subsequent hostage situation. We trust that this sentence will have the necessary deterrent effect,” she said.