Hefty sentences for KZN Blind and Deaf Society fraudsters

Witness Reporter

A Durban couple guilty of swindling millions of rand from the KZN Blind and Deaf Society has been sentenced.

The Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced Ruvanya Ramiah (31) and Ayush Rambally (32) to 15 years and 10 years imprisonment, two years wholly suspended for a period of five years, respectively.

This is after they pleaded guilty to fraud and theft in June last year.

ALSO READ | Dr Dayanand and Daymed Hospital face charges of tax evasion and tax fraud

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said Ramiah pleaded guilty to 354 counts of fraud, amounting to over R12.6 million, while Rambally pleaded guilty to 79 counts of theft, amounting to approximately R1.7 million.

Crimes committed while Ramiah was employed as a financial officer

In her plea, Ramkisson-Kara said Ramiah stated that she was employed as a finance officer, at the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society (Society) from March 2012 to February 2019.

Her duties included salary payments and general payments, and she had access to and control of the society’s banking accounts.

“She said she committed the fraud by paying herself inflated salaries, twice and sometimes more times in the same month. She also created false payments to suppliers and fabricated evidence to support those payments. The money went into her bank account and that of her husband.”

ALSO READ | Warning over fraudsters as Black Friday and the festive season approach

Rambally said during his plea, that he took the money knowing very well that he was not entitled to it, as he was neither an employee nor a creditor of the Society.

He admitted to being aware that his actions were unlawful and that he intended to permanently deprive the Society of the funds, which he would use for his and his wife’s purposes.

Staff retrenched due to lack of funds

In aggravation of sentence, Ramkisson-Kara said Senior State Advocate Andre Carlitz led the evidence of Veetha Sewkuran who is the president of the Society.

Sewkuran said that once news of the fraud had gotten out, funders and companies withdrew their funding and association with the Society.

“She said that the lack of funds resulted in them retrenching 15 staff members who then took the Society to the Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), thus causing the Society further financial problems.

“Sewkuran mentioned that Ramiah was in a position of trust and she betrayed that trust. The fraud committed has impacted on the reputation of the Society, with the Society needing to prove itself as it is still under scrutiny from donors and the public. She said that the Society may have to close its doors should they not recover from their loss.”

ALSO READ | Accused in the Aqua Transport and Plant Hire fraud case granted bail

In handing down sentence, Ramkisson-Kara said the court found that the couple did not show remorse and pleaded guilty due to the overwhelming evidence against them.

The court concluded that their motive was for greed and not need, as they were receiving and income and Ramiah held a full-time job. They were sentenced accordingly.

“The NPA welcomes this sentence and we hope that this sentence has the necessary deterrent effect. White collar crime is considered a serious offence and offenders will be brought to justice. Well done to the Prosecutor and the various stakeholders involved in this successful prosecution,” said Ramkisson-Kara.