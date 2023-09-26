Hefty sentences for murders of two Durban Metro cops

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Durban High Court has sentenced four men to various terms of imprisonment for the May 2019 murders and subsequent robbery of two Durban Metro police officers.

The two officers, Warrant Officer Fanafana Dladla and Constable Sonto Emmilla Mhlangu, were part of the security detail provided to a ward councillor in the Bhambayi area of Inanda in Durban.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the men, Thamsanqa Mabaso (34), Bonginkosi Msomi (22), Sabelo Biyela (23) and Nkululeko Zuma (22), all knew each other and were aware of the fact that there were armed officers stationed at the councillor’s house.

ALSO READ | IFP Mkhambathini councillor tells of surviving a ‘hit’

They decided to rob them of their firearms and planned to use the stolen firearms to commit other crimes in the area, said the NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“On the day of the incident, they were driven to the vicinity of the councillor’s house by Mabaso. Dladla and Mhlangu were on duty, outside, seated in a marked police vehicle. The men approached them and shot them.

“They stole Dladla’s firearm and after unsuccessfully looking for Mhlangu’s firearm, they fled the scene. The following day they robbed a betting establishment in the Phoenix area,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

She said the men were subsequently arrested after police received information about their link to the crimes.

In court, State Advocate Bonginkosi Mbokazi, led the evidence of a vehicle tracking device, as well as the evidence of one of the accomplices. Mbokazi also submitted a victim impact statement, compiled by a few of Dladla’s family members; and facilitated by court preparation officer Thandeka Nadi Mofokeng.

“In the statements, they said that they were not coping with Dladla’s death. His wife said that she now frequents doctors for medical reasons and that she has difficulty sleeping. She also said that she is unable to keep up with all the responsibilities that he has left behind – he cared for some orphaned children,” she said.

ALSO READ | Two linked to Richard’s Bay shooting killed in police shootout

The men were sentenced as follows: Mabaso was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment (one for each of the murders) and 30 years imprisonment.

Shozi and Biyela were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, and Zuma was sentenced to two terms of life (one for each of the murders) and 70 years imprisonment for the other charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Zuma was also convicted of attempted murder as he had shot at police officers when they arrested him.

“The NPA welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter. The offences are serious, the likes of which will not be tolerated by the courts. We commend the work done by the prosecution, investigating officer and other stakeholders in securing the conviction,” said Ramkisonn-Kara.