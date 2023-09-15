Heightened police presence ahead of Buthelezi funeral

By Witness Reporter

Law enforcement will be on high alert this weekend in Ulundi for the funeral for IFP founder, Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

A statement released by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said the police presence will be heightened to accommodate the 20 000 mourners who will gather in Ulundi to pay their last respects to Buthelezi.

The statement added that all law enforcement agencies will be working together to ensure that the funeral takes place in a safe and secure environment.

Mourners and funeral attendees are advised to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. Parents and guardians are advised to give careful consideration when bringing children.

The statement further added that members of the public are not allowed to carry firearms at the stadium and illegal firing of firearms will not be tolerated by law enforcement.

Members of the public are also advised not to commit illegal acts as law enforcement will not hesitate to act against those on the wrong side of the law.

In accordance with the Special Official Category 1 Funeral, there will be a 21-gun salute and Natjoints further advised that special care should be given to those with ill health, regarding the noise level. Pets should also be given special provisions by their owners.

Natjoints encouraged people of all race, creed and political affiliation to come together harmoniously to honour Buthelezi.