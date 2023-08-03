High court deals a blow to Zuma’s private prosecution attempts

By Chris Ndaliso

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dealt another blow on Jacob Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute journalist Karyn Maughan and state Advocate Billy Downer.

Early last month the court set aside the private prosecution against the two by Zuma on allegations that Downer had leaked the former president’s medical documents to the Maughan.

The two had applied for the enforcement of the ruling on the attempted private prosecution and on Thursday, the court ruled in favour of the applicants.

The ruling effectively prevents Zuma from further pursuing this move while he is busy appealing the ruling that dashed his hopes of having Downer and Maughan on the witness stand.

This ruling comes just a day before the two were due to appear for their private prosecution summons at the same court on Friday.

Maughan and Downer filed urgent applications with the High Court seeking orders to enforce the June 7 judgement pending the final determination of any applications for leave to appeal against the order.

Downer also sought relief in the form of the suspension of Zuma’s application for private prosecution, and that Zuma may not pursue any private prosecution against him on substantially the same charges as those advanced in the summons.

Both applicants (Downer and Maughan) further sought costs on the attorney and client scale in the event of the success of their applications.

The court ruled in favour of the two and further directed Zuma to pay the costs.