High flying UKZN med student to jet off to Oman

By Akheel Sewsunker

A UKZN medical student has been selected to hold a presentation at the World Federation of Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology meeting in Muscat, Oman.

According to a press release by UKZN, Mohamed Hoosen Suleman, has been selected to attend the meeting and do a 90-minute presentation on the importance of ultrasound and related radiological advancements in regard to medical diagnostics.

Suleman is expected to leave on November 2 and he will be among medical students from Belgium, Switzerland, Nigeria, and Gambia.

The statement adds that Suleman was currently busy with his exams.

“Suleman’s selection comes as he is currently undertaking his psychiatry clinical rotation

at the Townhill Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. He was granted leave by UKZN and the hospital to attend the meeting and will complete his examinations on his return,” said the statement.

This is not Suleman’s first exposure on the international stage.

“Earlier this year, Suleman was shortlisted to represent South Africa and attended the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen, Denmark and the World Health Assembly held at the World Health Organisation Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

In May last year, Suleman was given the honour of being conferred with the prestigious WHO Changemaker Scholarship in Geneva, Switzerland. This was awarded to only three medical students globally,” said the statement.

Senior advisor in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health and UKZN Convocation President Dr Qiniso Mlita said,

“Suleman is a young leader with an indomitable will. He is one of our very own and we are well acquainted with his limitless potential to raise the flag and banner of both South Africa and the University of KwaZulu-Natal. I personally congratulate him on this opportunity that he is granted,

and I look forward to his feedback to the DoH and UKZN upon his return from the trip.”