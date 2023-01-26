High temperatures impact dam levels

Witness Reporter

High temperatures in various parts of the country have negatively impacted water levels in the already declining dams in different provinces.

This is according to a statement released by the Department of Water and Sanitation yesterday.

The department said their weekly report indicates that the water levels in the country’s reservoirs have dropped from last week’s 94.6% to 93.3% this week.

“While the current dam levels should not be cause for concern, the continuous drop in some parts of the country remains a worry, the low levels affect water supply to communities,” said spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation, Wisane Mavasa.

She said other provinces which have experienced a decline in their dam levels this week include KwaZulu- Natal from 91.6% to 91.2%, Free State from 101.5% to 100.6%, Mpumalanga from 97.1% to 96.8% and Limpopo from 86.3% to 86.2%.

The country’s water supply systems are mostly on high levels but are also experiencing a continuous drop. The Integrated Vaal River System has decreased from last week’s 100.7% to 99.8% this week.

She added that they are working together with other stakeholders to ensure a permanent solution to the declining water system.