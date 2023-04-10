High traffic volumes expected on the N3 as holidaymakers head back home

By Nompilo Kunene

About 3 500 cars per hour are expected on the N3 toll route as the great trek from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng began on Monday morning.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) operations manager Thania Dhoogra said return traffic is expected to peak at approximately 3500 vehicles per hour northbound (towards Gauteng) between noon and 6 pm.

The N3TC said it has put road safety measures in place to accommodate increased traffic volumes and to ensure road safety on the N3 toll route this Easter long weekend.

Human factor highlighted as a major area of concern

Dhoogra said statistics show that the majority of all crashes are caused by human error, whether it is as a result of driver negligence such as speeding, or a lack of concentration.

Stats show that in 2022, 77% of all light motor vehicle crashes on N3 Toll Route were caused by human error, compared to 73% in 2021.

Dhoogra said the human factor played an even bigger role in heavy motor vehicle crashes, with 85% of all truck crashes in 2022 being attributed to human error, and 80% in 2021.

The total number of fatalities in all crashes on the N3 Toll Route decreased by 19% in 2022, but it is concerning that the overall number of crashes resulting in serious (often life-altering) injuries increased by 28%.

“On a positive note, it seems that drivers are being more responsible during poor weather conditions with 17.5% of all crashes in 2022 occurring during poor weather conditions, versus 22.2% in 2021,” she said.

Increasing truck traffic poses challenges

Dhoogra said trucks constitute approximately 44% of all vehicles travelling on the N3 Toll Route daily, with an 8% – 10% annual growth in heavy motor vehicle traffic recorded over the past decade.

She said this is mainly due to the shift of freight transport, especially bulk products, from rail to road.

“Road users are warned not to expect a significant decline in truck traffic during holiday periods, and to make provision for slower-moving heavy vehicles which may add to the general traffic congestion at the height of peak times.

“Combined with an increased number of public transport vehicles, such as buses and minibus taxis, which are expected on the N3 Toll Route this Easter weekend, “road users would do well to plan ahead for their trips, and to be prepared for any eventuality. Always allow extra travel time for possible emergencies and delays,” said Dhoogra.

In 2022, she said trucks were involved in 57.3% of all crashes on the N3 Toll Route whereas 53.1% of all crashes in 2021 involved heavy motor vehicles.

She said this increase in truck crashes correlates with the steady growth in heavy motor vehicle traffic on the N3 Toll Route.

Although the number of fatal heavy motor vehicle crashes decreased from 52.2% in 2021 to 45.1% in 2022, Dhoogra said the severity of these crashes involving trucks remains an area of concern.

Support your driver. Safe driving requires the ability to concentrate, make good judgment calls and quickly react to unexpected situations.

Dhoogra encouraged drivers to make regular rest stops, at least every 200km, to stay alert behind the wheel.

“Even a short 10-minute break can make all the difference to your well-being and ability to concentrate.”

Dhoogra also appealed to road users to “only stop at safe, designated rest stops so as not to fall prey to opportunistic criminals who may take advantage of vulnerable people parked on the side of the road. Remember, to immediately contact our 24/7 Route Control Centre for assistance on the N3 Toll Route. Keep the N3 Helpline number 0800 63 43 57 stored on your mobile phone in case of emergencies.”

She said passengers can support their drivers by being an extra pair of eyes and helping them to anticipate dangerous situations.

“Be alert and monitor your surroundings and make use of the various official channels available to stay informed of road and traffic conditions. Knowledge of the rules of the road, and adhering to them, gives drivers and their passengers the best chance of enjoying a pleasant journey and arriving safely at their destinations,” said Dhoogra.