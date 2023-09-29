High traffic volumes expected on the N3 this weekend

By Nompilo Kunene

With the spring break of inland schools coinciding with the end of the month, road users are expected to experience busy traffic conditions on the N3 Toll Route from midday on Friday.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said the N3 toll route is more than a tourism corridor linking some of South Africa’s top holiday destinations, it is also an essential trade route connecting the country’s economic hub to its busiest port in Durban.

ALSO READ | Busy traffic conditions expected on the N3 ahead of long weekend

As trucks currently constitute approximately 44% of all vehicles travelling on the route daily, a pattern which does not significantly change over weekends and during holidays, the N3TC said the combination of all traffic utilising the route may result in congestion and delays.

These peak driving conditions can quickly worsen when unforeseen incidents or crashes occur, or when poor weather compromises travelling conditions.

Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of the N3TC said this time of year, when the seasons are changing, large parts of the N3 are prone to misty conditions, high winds, rain and thunderstorms.

Furthermore, she said most of the land adjacent to the N3 toll route remains very dry after the long winter season, and runaway wildfires continue to be a high risk.

We appeal to all road users to help our multi-disciplinary emergency response teams to reduce these safety risks.

“Always stay alert and informed of traffic conditions. Drive defensively, adhere to warning signs, maintain safe following distances, stay within the speed limit, and take preventative measures to avoid emergencies. The old adage remains true: Rather be safe than sorry,” she said.

ALSO READ | Expect traffic disruptions on N3 between Westville and Paradise Valley

Dhoogra said the N3TC offers route, traffic, and scene management services in the event of emergencies or crashes, and roadside assistance to road users who may find themselves in distress on the N3 Toll Route.

Road users can obtain 24-hour emergency assistance, traffic information and route updates from the Route Control Centre by following @N3Route on X (formerly Twitter), or by contacting the 24-hour N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57.