Higher education minister condemns violent protests

The Minister of Higher Education met with the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme in order to iron out the issues that have been causing havoc in KZN.

Minister Blade Nzimande condemned the reports of violent protests that have been taking place in some universities, in a joint statement issued by the minister’s office and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. Nzimande said violence will never justify or cannot be legitimate forms of protest and should be condemned by all, including student leaders. This comes after protests erupted at UKZN and DUT over the past week.

Nzimande re-emphasised his support for the implementation of the Student-Centred Model by NSFAS. This model is centred around an approach that places the needs of students at the heart of the scheme’s operations but also streamlining all processes that affect the disbursement of funds for tuition, transport, food and accommodation. The model reduces too many role players in the payment of allowances to students.

Nzimande was also briefed on the struggles that students were having in accessing their funds, said the statement. NSFAS is reviewing and assessing the remaining students that were paid but unable to access their funds because they had not fully authenticated themselves.

However, NSFAS notes that some students have been unable to authenticate themselves due to connectivity issues. As a result, NSFAS has sent teams to campuses to assist students with their authentication and verification process. Nzimande called on all students who have not verified themselves to work with these NSFAS teams who have been deployed to various campuses to finalise the authentication process so that they can access their allowances.

On direct payment solutions, Nzimande welcomed the report by the NSFAS board that the direct payment solution will reduce instances of unauthorised access to beneficiaries allowances, payment of ghost students, inconsistencies and delayed payments of allowances.

In the statement, NSFAS also welcomed the verification of students who attempted to defraud the system. The meeting agreed that NSFAS must continue to work with other government entities such as the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) South African Revenue Services (SARS) and the Department of Home affairs to verify information submitted and to ensure the correct processing of students’ applications.

A total of 45 927 students were disqualified as a result of submitting falsified or fraudulent documents. For example, students would provide correct parental relationships in their first application attempt, and when they get rejected due to the financial status of those parents; and when they reapply, they submit different parental relationships. In this regard, when NSFAS did re-evaluation of the students’ applications, the system picks up the original information previously submitted.