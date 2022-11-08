Hijacked ambulance and vehicles recovered in KZN

Witness Reporter

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Ndwedwe outside Durban for the hijacking of an ambulance and two other vehicles at the Pavilion shopping mall in March.

The alleged hijacker is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

It is alleged that Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working together with Ndwedwe Visible Policing, Umhlali K9 unit and private security companies, were conducting investigations in Ndwedwe area.

They spotted three motor vehicles, one of which was an ambulance driving, at a high speed.

Hawks spokesperson responds

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said when members tried to stop the vehicles the suspects fired shots at the police.

“The [suspects] abandoned the vehicles and fled into nearby bushes. Police discovered that the ambulance and other two light motor vehicles had been hijacked. Umhlali K9 members managed to apprehend one suspect who alighted from one of the vehicles, which had been hijacked at the Pavilion shopping mall in March this year,” said Mhlongo.