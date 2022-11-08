News

Hijacked ambulance and vehicles recovered in KZN

The alleged hijacker is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Hijacked Ambulance
An ambulance that was hijacked with other two vehicles at Pavilion in March was recovered on Monday. Photo: Supplied.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Ndwedwe outside Durban for the hijacking of an ambulance and two other vehicles at the Pavilion shopping mall in March.

It is alleged that Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working together with Ndwedwe Visible Policing, Umhlali K9 unit and private security companies, were conducting investigations in Ndwedwe area.

They spotted three motor vehicles, one of which was an ambulance driving, at a high speed.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said when members tried to stop the vehicles the suspects fired shots at the police.

“The [suspects] abandoned the vehicles and fled into nearby bushes. Police discovered that the ambulance and other two light motor vehicles had been hijacked. Umhlali K9 members managed to apprehend one suspect who alighted from one of the vehicles, which had been hijacked at the Pavilion shopping mall in March this year,” said Mhlongo.

