Hijacked truck driver found tied up in his truck

By Witness Reporter

A truck driver who was allegedly hijacked while driving from Johannesburg, in Gauteng, to KwaZulu-Natal was found tied up in his truck in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were contacted by a pedestrian around noon on Saturday after he saw a white Scania truck parked on the side of the road.

The caller told Rusa that he could hear someone calling out for help from inside the truck and that he was afraid to approach the vehicle.

Balram said when reaction officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the bunk behind the driver’s seat.

“His hands and legs were bound with cellphone chargers. Officers freed him of his restraints.

“He explained that he was travelling from Johannesburg [to KZN] when he stopped to purchase lunch at a service station. He was confronted by two armed suspects as he returned to his truck.

“The men forced him into the vehicle and bound his hands and legs with cellphone chargers before they drove off.”

The truck was found in Phoenix, KZN, on Saturday. Photo: Rusa

Balram said the hijackers allegedly drove the truck to an unknown location where they unhitched the trailer which was loaded with boxes of chips.

He said they then drove to Phoenix, in KZN, where they abandoned the truck and the truck driver.

Balram added that the truck driver was not injured.