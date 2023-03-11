Gain fitness, connect with nature and enjoy a great conversation with Hilton buddies

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

“Connect, be in nature and get fit at the same time.”

That’s the mantra of the Hilton Buddies, who have started a walk programme to create safe spaces for residents to meet and exercise outdoors.

The 2,5 km and 4,8 km walks usually take place every Tuesday and Friday, at 8.45 am for 9 am, on the World’s View Road.

ALSO READ | Personal Protection Training to mark Women’s Day

Since the first walk on February 3, residents of all ages and fitness levels have met up to get exercise, enjoy nature and to connect with each other.

Co-ordinator Deidre Rautenbach said several residents are not fit enough to join other walking and running groups, but they can manage the buddies walk because it takes place on a flat track with views of Pietermaritzburg from World’s View.

Anyone can join, from young to old [and] any fitness level. We only cancel if it is pouring with rain, otherwise this walk always happens.

“We had some of the security companies that patrol World’s View join us for a walk or two. We also had an elderly resident, who was completely isolated due to health reasons, join us and who is now a regular walker in the group.

Several residents do not feel safe waking on their own and this has created a safe space for them to walk in nature.

Rautenbach said residents who had been left feeling isolated because of the Covid-19 lockdown had also joined the walking scheme, which provided a space for them to socialise and meet new people.

“We would like to grow to cater for different fitness levels,” she added.

“We’d like to see it become a self-sustainable community initiative. Currently we have a loop around One Life Church towards World’s View look-out. We add an additional loop in the forest area in World’s View to increase the walk for walkers that want to walk a little further.”

One of the participants, Maria van Rooyen from World’s View, has been taking part in the walks since the

start.

“It is fun to walk with others in a group and to meet new people who also enjoy the outdoors,” she said.

I feel I have become more fit and healthier, and lost weight. This is a fun time for you to meet new people and walk on a safe route.

Fellow walker Ingrid Bunge, from Hilton, loves every minute of being part of the buddies walks.

“The leaders are friendly and welcoming and mindful of those who are not yet strong walkers, so do a

shorter route with them,” she said.

ALSO READ | Security lax at Ezemvelo conservation facilities

The stronger walkers are encouraged to walk further each time. The route is perfect for unfit people like myself; it is flat, the surface is hard and we are safe in the group. I am slowly starting to achieve a measure of fitness. The friendliness of all those walking makes the walk a pleasure. We hardly notice that we are exercising.

Bunge encouraged all those who have wanted to start on the journey to fitness to join.

“You will gain both physical fitness and lovely, friendly conversation,” she added.

Those interested can pitch up on the weekdays that the walk takes place or contact the co-ordinator

Deidre Rautenbach at 082 373 1708.