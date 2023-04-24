Hilton community continues to help N3 crash victim

By Shorné Bennie

The Hilton community joined hands this week to get a three-year-old victim of the horrific N3 Easter Monday crash and his mother, back home to Lenasia, in Gauteng.

Three-year-old Ndalo-Entle De Lange, was receiving medical care at a local hospital after both his legs were severely injured in the 40-car pile-up on the N3 at the close of the Easter weekend.

After nearly two weeks in hospital, Ndalo-Entle was discharged last week and he and his mother were eager to return home.

However, due to the extent of his injuries both his legs were in casts and he required transport that allowed him to lie down for the duration of the trip.

He won’t be able to sit for almost six weeks.

Umgeni ward 6 DA councillor, Kate Janse van Rensburg, who had been assisting the boy and his mother, Cleodene de Lange, posted a message on Facebook requesting assistance to get the mother and son back home.

Her post garnered support from the community and reached as far as Ballito, attracting the attention of IPSS Medical Rescue services.

IPSS came to the rescue and provided an ambulance to transport Ndalo-Entle and his mother back home on Saturday.

Van Rensburg said it was always incredible to see how the community joins together to assist those in need. She thanked the community and the IPSS Medical Rescue team for their assistance.

We thank everyone who came together, the community locally and even those living abroad, to assist where they could. We have been extremely blessed by IPSS Medical Rescue, who reached out.

“Thank you again on behalf of the family for getting in touch and being so willing. It was so heartwarming to see the love,” said Van Rensburg.

IPSS Medical Services said after coming across the post on social media, they decided to step in and save Ndalo-Entle and his mother an awful trip back home on a bus.

“A big thank you to the DA councillors and members of the public who have stepped up and to assist this young boy and have shown immense love and support for this family,” IPSS Medical Services said in a Facebook post.