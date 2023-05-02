Hilton residents oppose new upkeep levy

By Chanel George

Should Hilton residents be forced to pay a levy for the upkeep of their town?

This is an issue which has divided residents, with some up in arms over the proposed urban improvement precinct (UIP) to the extent that they have drawn up a petition to oppose it.

The Witness recently reported that Love Hilton needs 55% of the town to consent to become a member of the proposed urban improvement precinct within the next 30 days.

This was the message from Craig Millar, from Love Hilton, who was addressing residents at a public meeting in the Hilton Town Hall in April. He stressed that the decision on whether to continue with the proposed scheme or to shelve it lay in the hands of ratepayers.

Historically, Hilton has seen rapid growth which has impacted the town in terms of crime, appearance, bylaw enforcement, and overall deterioration of public spaces.

As a result, the private sector has increasingly structured agreements with local municipalities around the country. The goal of these Urban Improvement Precincts (UIP) is to supplement municipal service delivery in public spaces.

While some are in favour of the proposed UIP, this can’t be said for others who feel that Hilton shouldn’t force residents to pay levies but should run the project similarly to that of Love Howick, which funds projects solely on a donations-based platform.

Those who are not in favour of the UIP have a petition going around explaining in detail why they are opposing the UIP and how it will impact those in the community.

According to the petition opposing the UIP, titled “Say No to Hilton’s proposed UIP”, the Love Hilton UIP will result in increased costs for local residents, by adding a mandatory levy onto residents’ rates statement.

The money that will be collected by uMngeni Local Municipality will be handed over to Love Hilton.

If approved, this form of billing would allow the collection of funds even from individuals who abstain from supporting the implementation of the proposed levy.

A major proportion of the properties in the vicinity are worth between R2 million and R3 million, according to the recent public meeting conducted by Love Hilton. As a result, the majority of people will face a new monthly levy ranging from R146,94 to R225,51.

While residents recognised the value of certain of the proposed projects, after reviewing the business plan, many residents’ primary concern remains affordability, regardless of the potential benefits that the projects may bring.

Many South Africans are currently struggling financially due to the rising cost of living. While some may consider the proposed levy to be reasonable, making it mandatory may be detrimental to families who are already struggling to make ends meet and cannot afford the additional expense.

The petition also stated that labelling Hilton residents who are unable to afford the new levies as “freeloaders”, which some in the community have done, goes against the spirit of community and is not productive.

Our proposal suggests that Love Hilton adopts a similar approach to Love Howick, a non-profit organisation within the uMngeni Local Municipality, which operates on a donation-based model.

Kelly Hodgkins told The Witness she wrote a letter of questions to the UIP, raising issues that she had.

“The town hall meeting was not circulated to all ratepayers and there are still some who are unaware of the project. The consent or objection process is confusing and the form on the website forces one to consent. If you object it doesn’t go through,” said Hodgkins.

Hodgkins said the proposal has not been circulated to all ratepayers as outlined in the business plan, yet the closing date is set for May 22.

According to the petition those who are not in favour are advocating for a transparent and fair voting process in regards to the proposed UIP.

At present, opting into Love Hilton is a simplified process that involves the collection of consent forms. Conversely, those who oppose the UIP are required to provide written feedback to the municipality. We believe that the mandate of such a levy should only occur through fair elections, which are independently audited.

Charles Webster, a resident of Hilton and a volunteer on the Citizens in Blue (CIB) project said he would like to see the UIP make provision for people like pensioners, single parents, the disabled and others in the community who genuinely cannot afford to pay a mandatory levy.

“I understand that situations are unique and that it may be complicated, but I believe there are fair ways to establish affordability, it is done every day in business. Our family has contributed to the Hilton Community Security Initiative for years, and I am personally involved as a controller in the CIB community project,” said Webster.

Webster said there are definitely people who are genuinely unable to contribute, but for far too long, a large proportion of people who have the means to contribute have not done so, but have benefitted from the hard work and investment of those who have.

As someone who is deeply involved both in running volunteer organisations and in being a volunteer, I must raise the alarm and say volunteerism may not be enough to keep things going. The truth is, none of us can afford for that to happen.

Webster added that a mandatory levy replaces the amounts residents currently pay towards the Hilton Community Security Initiative (HCSI), and spreads it across a much larger contributor base.

This in turn will reduce the costs per person while increasing the income of the HCSI and making it more sustainable.

“This is one of several reasons I support the UIP, but possibly the most significant one. I am not here to argue gratuitously, and others are allowed to disagree, but there is quite a lot at stake here. Hiltonians should be aware of the implications of not supporting this initiative.”

Dylan Boyes, a resident, said he is deeply concerned about the mandatory fee that is being proposed for all residents of Hilton, especially during this time of economic crisis.

“I am, however, optimistic that those who are against the Love Hilton proposal can collaborate to find a solution that not only benefits the community, but also provides some leniency for those who may struggle to contribute to this initiative,” said Boyes.

Boyes said it is crucial for the community to review the process and ensure complete transparency in the approval, voting, and implementation stages. “To achieve this, I propose a collaborative approach with the business plan, which would enable all Hilton residents to feel at ease with the project,” said Boyes.