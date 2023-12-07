Hilton residents without power for four days

By Akheel Sewsunker

Hilton residents have been without power for four days since Sunday’s storm, raising concerns about a dark festive season.

A resident, Naseefa Ebrahim, said that she isn’t happy.

“We have not been given any timelines, all we hear is that there are teams on site but we haven’t been given any timelines as to when it is going to be fixed,” she said.

She added that the electricity outage has caused major inconvenience for residents.

Our fridges are off and our food will start to go bad. We are going away overseas and we have everything ready to go. We have to use petrol to drive around and find places to charge our phones. Our gates are now manual and it is a security risk.

She added that she has been given the run around by the municipality.

“We just want a timeline on when our lights are coming back,” she said.

Lorna Mccullough, another resident from Hilton said that the communication from the municipality is poor.

“Hilton’s electricity went off on Sunday afternoon and some people came back very briefly on Wednesday night and the electricity went off at 6am yesterday morning. Some people only have had 12 hours of electricity since Sunday. It’s crazy. There has been very little communication about what is happening and it is the same faults that keep reappearing.”

She added that the community is very upset and angry at the lack of proper communication.

I feel sad for the elderly who can’t afford solar or alternate sources of electricity. They don’t have backup food supplies. There is a ton of food that people have bought for Christmas. Every December Hilton has the same issue with electricity.

Msunduzi spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, added that they are trying to clear the vegetation from the powerlines.

“In preparation for the summer season, the electricity supply business unit cleared the vegetation along the route of its 33kV overhead line to eliminate the faults associated with bush interfering with the 33kV lines. However, the storm that was experienced on Sunday afternoon resulted in one of the two 33kV lines tripping. On investigation, a tree branch was found on the line. The same line is still off due to a number of branches on the line that are being removed one after the other.

“The supply from Crossways Substation was not interrupted until 6:28pm where the second line tripped due to trees on the line. The trees were removed and the full supply restored at 7:30pm. Due to the raging storm, the line again tripped at 1am which resulted in the full power interruption.

“The teams are now patrolling the line to remove any trees and branches interfering with the lines to restore full supply,” she said.

She added the storms over the past week has also played a part in the electricity woes.

There are areas that were off from the beginning of the storm on Sunday evening due to trees on lines and their supply was fully restored by 7.30am on Tuesday. Unfortunately at 1.07am the supply was interrupted at Crossways Substation due to a fault on the second 33kV line.

“The main problem that results from poor quality electricity supply in Hilton is due to trees interfering with lines. Residents are requested to cut their trees in close proximity to electricity lines. Forestry management is going to extend the 33kV overhead line servitude to reduce the possibility of trees falling on lines,” she said.

She added that the municipality understands the communication challenges with customers.

“Our team leader has been in constant communication with the Mayor of uMngeni, to provide him with updates,” she said.