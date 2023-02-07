Hilton SAPS Search and rescue team receive award

Akheel Sewsunker

The Hilton SAPS Search and Rescue team was recently named second runner-up at the national excellence awards for visible policing and operations team of the year.

Sergeant Sfiso Gwala, the spokesperson for the Pietermaritzburg SAPS, said it is a fantastic achievement.

The Hilton SAPS Search and Rescue team recovered over 140 bodies and rescued over 195 people from 2012 to 2022.

It is a fantastic feeling when one of the units has performed significantly.

Their duties are life-threatening but they go above and beyond and put the community first; and the team has served with flying colours.

Gwala added that it takes extreme dedication and hard work to succeed in the search and rescue unit.

Members have to work beyond normal working hours.

Search and rescue teams work in remote and dangerous places as part of their daily work.

The team dedicated the award to one of their fallen comrades, Busisiwe Mjwara, who died in the line of duty along with her police dog Leah, last year.

Mjwara and Leah were swept away during a search operation while looking for drowned victims during the April 2022 floods.

Gwala said the team feel appreciated in being recognised for their hard work.

The recognition is great but what makes the job truly worth doing is reuniting people with their loved ones, especially in harrowing situations.

He added that the community is very appreciative of the work done by the Hilton Search and Rescue team.