Hit-and-run driver arrested after knocking a cyclist

Witness Reporter

Durban police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a motorist knocked a cyclist and fled the scene.

According to Marshall Security, the hit-and-run driver was tracked down by one of their Special Ops Team members after he had knocked and severely injured a cyclist on Saturday morning in the Durban North area.

ALSO READ | Alleged murderer, hijacker found dead

The cyclist subsequently died from his injuries on Monday.

“Early in the morning [Saturday] at approximately 4.50 am the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received reports of an accident on the M4 close to Sibaya where a cyclist had been knocked by an unknown vehicle which had fled the accident scene in an unknown direction,” said Marshall’s Tyron Powell.

Powell said after their team interviewed bystanders it was established that the vehicle had been seen entering a well-known complex in the Sibaya area.

“Our Special Ops Team member immediately went to investigate and managed to locate the vehicle believed to have been involved in the accident due to the damage that it had sustained. The driver of the vehicle was also located a few moments later.

“The Durban North SAPS were informed accordingly and arrived on scene a short while later. The driver of the vehicle was then interviewed by the SAPS and transported to the police station for further investigation and processing,” said Powell.

ALSO READ | Five arrested after posing as cops

The Durban North SAPS is currently investigating a case of culpable homicide against the motorist.