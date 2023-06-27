Home Affairs extends opening hours, temporarily

By Witness Reporter

The Department of Home Affairs has announced a temporary extension of operating times by two hours to meet the growing demands for services at offices.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has approved a temporary extension of operating times by two hours at front offices from 8 am to 5.30 pm from today to deal with the high demand for Smart ID Cards and passport services at Home Affairs offices.

This extension applies to the 198 modernised Live Capture offices which can process c and passports.

The Department usually receives a higher volume of applications during school holidays. To meet demand during this period, we have extended operating hours,” said Minister Motsoaledi.

He emphasised that this is a temporary extension only.