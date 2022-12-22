Home invasions and attacks spike

Lethiwe Makhanya

Pietermaritzburg residents have been forced to remain constantly vigilant due to criminals attacking and robbing them in their own homes.

Affected residents include those living in Imbali, KwaPata, Dambuza, Plessislaer and their surrounding areas.

ALSO READ | Man kills himself in hostage drama

Last month Police minister Bheki Cele announced that Plessislaer Police Station recorded the highest number of house robbery cases in the country between July and September.

SAPS Pietermaritzburg spokesperson

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said cases have started to rise again, especially since we are in the midst of the festive season.

He said criminals are threatening residents with firearms and knives in their own homes.

“They are targetting mostly vulnerable people and those who are living alone. They seem to have information about the victims whom they target.

What they usually do is that they kick open the door to gain entry to the home. Sometimes they pretend to be police officers and demand that you open the door. If that happens you must not open the door for them until they provide proof that they are indeed police officers

Gwala said the criminals are targetting cash, cell phones and other valuables such as televisions and laptops.

“We are urging people who have any kind of information to report it, even if they want to be anonymous, that is okay. As long as the police have the information, that will lead to the arrests of the criminals.”

Ward 10 Councillor

Cyril Ngubane, ward 10 councillor, which includes part of KwaPata and part of Azalea said criminals are also taking advantage of blackouts in the area.

ALSO READ | Crime stats: Plessislaer records highest number of house robberies in the country

He said most of the incidents are happening when it is dark.

Sometimes they even keep an eye on someone who is [leaving] the house and they wait for him/her to come back. When you enter your home they then follow you as soon as you open the door. We have tried speaking to the residents, urging them to be vigilant and to always be on the lookout all the time.

Ngubane said police visibility will also assist in curbing this type of crime. Ward 21 councillor, Shota Zuma, said crime has created instability in the community.

He said the criminals are terrorising residents in their own homes.

I regularly receive complaints in my office [from] residents saying something needs to be done regarding the crime in the area. They are having sleepless nights because they are robbed in their own homes. We are not feeling safe and we do not know what is going to happen this festive season.

“We do not even know if the police have a plan to deal with this because they know about it and they know which areas are being targeyted the most,” he said.

He said police need to do something about the situation.