Hope for peaceful elections

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it hopes that leading up to the 2024 general elections, political intolerance, especially in KZN, will not be accompanied by violence during these elections.

IEC deputy chief electoral officer, Mawethu Mosery, said though political fights and intolerance among parties had become a norm leading up to elections, this time around, the expected number of independent candidates will bring a change in the political landscape.

In September, Police Minister, Bheki Cele, revealed that 52 councillors and 103 political office-bearers have been killed in KZN since 2011.

The elections are expected to take place any time between May 22 and August 22, 2024. In KZN, more than five million people are registered to vote.

According to Mosery, 560 political parties are registered with the IEC; 200 of them are registered to participate on a regional level only while 360 parties are registered to participate at a national and provincial level.

He said on top of these 560 parties, the electoral commission can expect up to 1000 independent candidates for the 2024 elections.

Political parties wishing to contest all the 2024 national and provincial elections will have to raise R705000, while independent candidates are required to pay a deposit of R20000 to contest nationally and R15000 for a provincial seat.

These deposits form part of the draft regulations published by the Electoral Commission, aimed at supporting the recently promulgated Electoral Amendment Act, which allows for independent candidates to compete in general elections for the first time.

IEC provincial electoral officer, Ntombifuthi Masinga, said intolerance among and within parties

was a huge problem as it led to killings.

“Anyone is only one person away from gaining a seat in government.”

She said the IEC is working closely with its stakeholders to minimise disruptions to voting on Election Day.

“We have many structures including the party liaison committee (PLC), SAPS and the multi-party political intervention committee (MPPIC).”

The PLC is a very good structure, but we realised that before we had PLC members who were not able to influence their own parties, so we decided to introduce the MPPIC which is unique to KZN as we realised that there were problems in the community that could hinder voting processes that were political in nature,” she said.

Masinga said people that are in the MPPIC are individuals that have authority within their parties that assists them in resolving issues that may threaten electoral processes. She said some situations go above what the PLC and MPPIC can do and the police get involved.

We have had many incidents where we had to involve the police. Once we arrived at a voting station and found that the doors had been padlocked and we couldn’t gain access.

We had to call the police and request them to break the doors so that we could continue with our business.”