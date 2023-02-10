House in Esigodini dug up to repair burst water pipe

Lethiwe Makhanya

Municipal staff worked around the clock on Thursday digging inside and outside a house to get to a burst water pipe which had left Edendale residents without water for days.

But by late on Thursday, most of the residents still did not have water.

The pipe burst on Wednesday inside one of the houses in Esigodini. It ended up affecting other surrounding areas, which includes parts of Caluza, Snathing, ward 12 and ward 11.

Workers dig up dining and sitting rooms

Municipal employees had to dig up the dining and sitting rooms at the Memela homestead in order for them to get to the underground pipe.

Homeowner, Sipho Memela, told The Witness he did not know there was a municipal pipe underneath his house until it burst on Wednesday at around 1.30 pm.

He said they saw the water flowing inside the dining room and outside. He said some of their possessions inside the house were damaged by the water.

“We could see that the water was coming from underneath the house and we decided to open a trench outside the house to divert it, but the water continued to come out.

“The dining and sitting rooms were flooded and we were forced to take out everything and relocate items to another room.”

The municipality informed us that there is a main pipe underneath the house and it has burst. The [municipality] had to shut down the water supply.

Memela said he has been living in the house for about 11 years but nothing like this has ever happened to him.

When I bought this site, there was a two-room house here and I demolished it and built this house.

It is so painful that the house has been dug up but, at the same time, I do understand that the municipality has to fix the pipe. It is scary now because I do not know if the remaining walls are still safe.

Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor, who is also a head of infrastructure, Mxolisi Mkhize, said they had to dig up the dining room of the house.

He said they consulted with the family before starting to dig.

The family saw that they were the ones who were at fault but they said they did not know about the pipe. What happened today is not a nice thing in my eyes but we had no choice. We had to look at the interest of the majority. We tried to save 80% of the house.

Mkhize said there are also other people whose houses are built on top of the same pipe in the same area.

What happens is that our people see a site and decide to build. They notice the markers but they ignore them. These are the people who are new in the area because those originally from the area know about the main water pipe.

“This is not the first incident where the municipality has had to dig up a home to fix a burst water pipe.

There was another case in KwaMpumuza that had left seven wards without water for almost five days.”