House robbery suspect shot dead in Durban

Witness Reporter

A suspected criminal was shot dead during an alleged house robbery in the Umgeni Park area, north of Durban, on Wednesday night.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said that just after 11.30 pm on Wednesday night paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting incident.

On arrival on the scene, Van Reenen said a man believed to be in his 30s was found with gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

“Reports from the scene alleged the man to have been a suspect in a house robbery at the premises, however, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation,” said Van Reenen.