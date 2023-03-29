Housebreaker sentenced to 18 years in prison

Akheel Sewsunker

You are clearly someone who needs to be removed from society. Society needs to be protected from people like you.

These were the words of magistrate Nico Kinners, while sentencing Sibusiso Quinton Magubane to 18 years in prison on Tuesday.

Magubane (25) from Nhlazatshe in Pietermaritzburg, was found guilty on nine counts of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

ALSO READ | Woman charged with perjury for reporting imaginary kidnapping

The incidents took place in the CBD and Prestbury between August 2016 to June 2022.

During this period, he was also convicted and sentenced to short terms of imprisonment and when he was released, he continued committing crimes.

Magubane pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Kinners said that the crimes that Magubane committed did not only affect him.

“The crimes that you have committed not only affected you, but the victims of these acts of housebreaking.”

The victims of your crimes suffered great losses. Some of them did not have household insurance which resulted in them suffering total losses. Some items that people own have sentimental value and cannot be replaced. You cannot attach a monetary value to it.

“Stealing from someone’s home is a personal violation. You broke into their homes and looked through their drawers, which is the personal violation of a person. That is the picture that is presented when people’s homes are broken into,” said Kinners.

He added that Magubane was convicted of crimes of a very serious nature and that the items stolen had high intrinsic value to the owners.

ALSO READ | Well-known Eastwood taxi driver shot dead by passenger

Expensive items like laptops and computers, which are difficult to replace, were stolen, he said.

The total value of the stolen goods was R354 000.

Kinners added that the victims also had to incur additional costs to upgrade their security by installing burglar alarms in order to protect their valuables from people like Magubane.

He said that the accused was not a first-time offender.

You are a repeat offender. You have previous convictions. In 2016, you were convicted of theft. In 2017, you were convicted of housebreaking. In 2021, you were again convicted of theft. These crimes involve an element of dishonesty.

The magistrate added that Magubane did not use his previous visits to prison as a time to reflect and rehabilitate himself.

You should have been rehabilitated. Your first time in prison should have been life-changing, but instead you embraced it and embarked on a career of housebreaking.

Kinners reprimanded Magubane for stealing from multiple places, including from a special needs school.