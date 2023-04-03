How the world fooled around on April fool’s day

By Akheel Sewsunker

April 1, commonly known as April Fool’s Day, did not pass on Saturday without lots of fooling around.

From media houses to dating and language apps, almost everyone joined in the fun to see how many people they could catch out.

Some made use of the most recent technology to trick people, while others took jabs at current events, in which reality sounded so ridiculous anything seemed possible.

No more ‘fish pics’

Tinder, the iconic dating app, announced that they were banning profile pictures of people fishing.

This after the prolific “catch of the day” profile pictures recently became a running meme, with people questioning why Tinder users loved to include pictures of themselves fishing or with their biggest catch.

To the heartbreak of many, Tinder issued a disclaimer at the end of their press release confirming it was an April Fool’s joke.

For all the fishermen out there, keep on fishing.

For the love of (mis)communication

Popular language learning app, Duolingo, followed suit, releasing a trailer for a dating show called Love Language, with a premise not unlike other reality dating shows.

The hilarious trailer showed no one on the dating show could speak the same language.

The chaotic trailer, posted on Duolingo’s Twitter account, was captioned: “Get ready for Love Language, a Duolingo and @peacock original series coming soon … or is it?”

The wildest, most unhinged reality TV show yet, hosted by yours truly. 😘



Get ready for Love Language, a Duolingo and @peacock original series coming soon…or is it? pic.twitter.com/RCYj6PJGqZ— Duolingo (@duolingo) March 30, 2023

‘My fellow South Africans’

Meanwhile, iconic comedy channel, Comedy Central, used AI technology to fabricate a video message from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

When fake news gives you a real laugh. 😉 Don't be a fool beyond 1 April.#FamilyMeeting #CCAprilfools pic.twitter.com/yclOty4PvM— Comedy Central Africa (@ComedyCentralAF) April 1, 2023

The message started with the infamous phrase, “My fellow South Africans”, and went on to outline outrageous plans to fix the problems in the country. It however ended with a disclaimer stating it was an April Fool’s prank.

Donate your braaicoal to Eskom

In the same vein, The Citizen poked fun at the country’s ailing electricity supply by running a story on the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, pleading South Africans to donate their braai coal to help the country’s dwindling coal supply.

The article joked that the minister would prefer braai coal as opposed to briquettes as it is of far superior quality.

The article added that one bag per family would be more than adequate to avoid load shedding.

Many South Africans can only wish for the electricity supply problems to be solved so easily.

Minister of the moon

News24 also took a jab at the country’s electricity situation, with an article informing readers of a new appointment — a new minister of the moon. The article follows after the much-talked-about appointment of a minister of electricity.

The article remarked that South Africa will have the only representatives on the moon.

The Chinese are NOT buying the City Hall

In case you missed it, Weekend Witness was also in on the April Fool’s fun, with a story of a Chinese consortium buying the Msunduzi City Hall in Saturday’s newspaper.

Thankfully, our City Hall still belongs to us, at least for now…

How many of these April Fool jokes had you taking a second look? And how many had you breathing a sigh of relief that you were only being fooled?