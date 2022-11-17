How to avoid becoming a victim of fraud and scams

Witness Reporter

The community is warned to be on the lookout for various scams and fraudulent activities that have been taking place in the Mountain Rise policing area.

Tips to avoid being defrauded:

1. Never ever deposit money into anyone’s banking account with the intention of purchasing any items seen advertised on internet sites. Do not make any payments until you are 100% sure that the sale is legitimate.

2. Do not invest monies into unknown personal bank accounts for the purpose of receiving a return. Stick to reputable banking institutions.

3. Be aware of emails that you may have received from your creditors indicating that they have changed their banking details. Contact the creditors to establish if they have indeed changed their banking details before making any payments.

4. If an advertisement looks too good to be true, it probably is.

5. When using automated teller machines (ATM). If your card is swallowed by the machine, do not accept help from anyone unknown. Remain at the ATM and call a staff member from the bank or a security guard on duty. Contact the toll free number and block your bank card.

6. Be cautious when you receive SMSes from companies that offer loans to individuals, irrespective of your being blacklisted or under debt review. These companies ask for administrative and handling fees to be paid before your application is processed. Banks will not ask for such fees.

7. Be vigilant when transferring monies through money transfer services. Ensure that nobody near you has seen the pin code that one uses.

8. Apply extra caution when you receive calls from the “bank” stating that your bank account is being hacked and that you need to switch your cell phone off for a few minutes. The bank will never call you and ask for any one time pins (OTPs). During those few minutes that your cell phone is switched off, a sim swop is done on your cell phone number and your bank account is being cleaned out using your banking app.

9. Be careful when receiving messages that you have won competitions or the lottery and that payment is required from you for handling fees so that the monies can be paid to you. If you have not entered any competitions, how then are you expected to be a winner?

10. If you suspect that an attempt is being made to defraud you, contact your nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.