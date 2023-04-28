Howick farmer killed after physical fight with employee

By Nompilo Kunene

A Howick farmer died after getting into a physical altercation with an employee on Friday morning.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said paramedics were dispatched to Petrustroom Road, just outside of Howick, KZN, after 10 am.

He said when paramedics arrived, they found that the farmer had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Robertson said CPR was initiated along with advanced life support treatment, but despite all efforts, the farmer was declared dead on the scene.

“It is alleged that the farmer and employee had an altercation in the house, which led to a fight. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation by SAPS,” said Robertson.