News

News

By Nompilo Kunene
Digital Editor
1 minute read
28 Apr 2023
13:47

Howick farmer killed after physical fight with employee

By Nompilo Kunene

It is alleged that the farmer and employee had an altercation in the house, which led to a fight.

A farmer died after getting into a physical fight with an employee in Howick. Photo: Midlands EMS
A farmer died after getting into a physical fight with an employee in Howick. Photo: Midlands EMS

A Howick farmer died after getting into a physical altercation with an employee on Friday morning.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said paramedics were dispatched to Petrustroom Road, just outside of Howick, KZN, after 10 am.

He said when paramedics arrived, they found that the farmer had suffered life-threatening injuries.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Bodies of two Durban boys who drowned retrieved

Robertson said CPR was initiated along with advanced life support treatment, but despite all efforts, the farmer was declared dead on the scene.

“It is alleged that the farmer and employee had an altercation in the house, which led to a fight. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation by SAPS,” said Robertson.

Read more on these topics