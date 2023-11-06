Howick joins Unesco’s creative cities network

By Londiwe Xulu

Howick is one of 52 new cities to join the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) creative cities network.

The announcement was made last week during World City Day.

Howick was voted in for craft and folk art.

The new cities were acknowledged for their strong commitment to harnessing culture and creativity as part of their development strategies and displaying innovative practices in human-centred urban planning.

With the latest additions, the network now counts 350 cities in more than one hundred countries, representing seven creative fields: crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts and music.

ALSO READ | Fine work in Howick by mural artists

Chairperson of uMngeni Tourism, Victoria O’Sullivan, thanked the team behind the award.