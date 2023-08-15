Hulamin profits double

By Clive Ndou

Profits at Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium giant, Hulamin, soared in the first half of the year on the back of a weaker rand and a roaring beverage cans business.

According to Hulamin’s financial performance results released on Monday, the company’s earnings before tax and interest increased by 112% to R473 million.

The company, which is one of Pietermaritzburg’s biggest employers, is currently valued at around R1 billion.

Hulamin, whose customers include electric car producer, Tesla, is a major supplier in the automotive sector.

The company’s interim CEO, Geoff Watson, in an exclusive interview with The Witness on Monday, said the Hulamin Extrusions business, which serves the automotive sector, also recorded some growth.

Hulamin Extrusions posted a recovery with volumes growing by 10%, largely influenced by recovery of the automotive sector and growth in renewable energy sector sales …

Apart from supplying automobile products, including materials that enable Wi-Fi connections on aeroplanes, the company also supplies producers of beverage cans Watson also attributed the R294,3 million profit recorded by the company for the six-month period ending in June to the growth in the beverage can sector coupled with a weaker rand.

“The group continued to focus on its simplification strategy and capitalising on attractive market conditions through reprioritised mix with focus on can products, weaker average exchange rate and stable cost base which contributed positively to half-year normalised earnings.”

Hulamin, which is currently expanding its recycling capacity, increased its can sales in its rolled product division to 49% — a six percent increase compared to the previous reporting period.

The fact that the company exported some of its products meant that it benefitted from the weaker rand — which lost 18% of its value compared to the dollar.

However, Hulamin chief financial officer, Mark Gounder, said a weaker rand also had some downside risks.

“Firstly, the rand’s weakness is not good for the country as it can trigger inflation like what’s happening now. It also leads to interest rate hikes. In the case of Hulamin, some of the cost of the products we use in our business are dollar denominated,” he said.

Despite a growth in profits, Hulamin was confronted with a softer market (where there is a lower demand for goods) in the first half of the year, resulting in a seven percent drop in company revenue.

While Hulamin faced production constraints during the pandemic, the company is currently contending with a softer market.

“It’s unusual for us,” Watson said.

Given that it took a while to figure out the underlying factors for the softer market, Watson said, Hulamin’s forecast was that the softer market will continue in the second half of the year.

Hulamin, which employs more than 1 000 people, last month faced production-related challenges after its employees downed tools.

Watson, who said the impact of the two-week strike would be reflected in the company’s second-half results, told The Witness that the strike was not related to salaries but rather to pension and health benefits.

Talks between Hulamin management and employee representatives, Watson said, were “constructive” and ongoing. Other risks faced by the company were around its debt exposure. Despite Hulamin’s debt position having improved by three percent compared to the previous reporting period, Watson said a lot still needed to be done to reduce the company’s debt.

“Debt reduction will remain a priority,” he said.