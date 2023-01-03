Human interest stories covered by ‘The Witness’ in 2022

Jade Le Roux

The year 2022 definitely wasn’t all doom and gloom. In between all the serious moments — reporting on crime and deaths, politics and council — there has been a myriad of “good news” and human interest stories covered by The Witness during the course of 2022.

In February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, a Pietermaritzburg resident studying in Ukraine managed to flee hours before the city she was staying in was bombed by Russian forces.

Medical student Ansuria Moodley, who shared her ordeal of fleeing war-torn Ukraine with The Witness, said she was touched by the Ukrainian spirit, which inspired her to stay in Europe and work as a volunteer assisting Ukrainian refugees crossing the border.

“It’s been a roller-coaster ride, but I feel optimistic about the future and I have recovered from the intense situation two weeks back,” she told The Witness in March, after safely settling in Austria, where she was assisting refugees with documentation for their plans to journey to other countries, as well as cleaning and sorting through the donated products for refugees.

Amid the national N3 road carnage crisis that got out of control this year, causing frequent traffic backlogs, a 14-year-old boy brought a moment’s reprieve to stranded truckers in June.

Hilton resident Kian Lister’s sympathy for truck drivers stuck for over 24 hours in backlogged traffic snaking all the way to Mooi River, resulted in a mass feeding drive that fed over 700 truckers over a weekend in June.

“No adult thought of the needs of the truckers. It took an empathetic 14-year-old to make a difference. My son has the most empathetic nature and is always looking out for others,” his mother, Karen Lister, said, speaking of how “immensely proud” she is of her compassionate, empathetic son.

Also in June, amid a year fraught with power outages and load shedding that crippled the city, a sighting of a mysterious green light in the sky got residents of Pietermaritzburg and Durban contemplating whether an alien invasion was on the cards for 2022.

Residents soon found humour in the unexplained phenomenon on Facebook, with one user posting that perhaps it was “the municipality trying to sort out substations”.

After a two-year hiatus, Comrades Marathon fever returned to the city this year. For Comrades veteran runner Colin Goosen, not only did the 2022 marathon in August mark his 40th comrades milestone, but the occasion was made extra special when his children decided to run the iconic marathon with him.

Also in August, residents in Athlone, Pietermaritzburg, rallied to assist an injured monkey that had been living with an arrow lodged in his face.

After a week of trying to catch the injured monkey, Dawie Erasmus managed to lure the monkey into his house, where he was able to trap him and call Monkey Helpline. They collected the monkey, named Quiver, removed the arrow and treated it for infection, before releasing him back into his habitat.

It’s also been a good year for Pietermaritzburg’s cultivated home-grown talent, putting the city on the national and global map.

Pietermaritzburg was well-represented in the Miss South Africa 2022 beauty pageant, with not only two local beauties making it to the top 10, but the city’s homegrown Ayanda Thabethe achieving second place as Miss SA’s first princess.

It was a jubilant moment when the 22-year-old from Taylor’s Halt returned home to a multitude of fans who voted for her throughout the competition.

“As a district, crown or no crown, this is a huge achievement. Throughout the journey you’ve travelled, the district was in the spotlight. Wherever your name was mentioned we knew the uMgungundlovu District and Pietermaritzburg would be mentioned too,” uMgungundlovu Mayor Mzi Zuma told Thabethe on her return home in August.

Another highlight was having a Pietermaritzburg-born actress return to her roots when the Hollywood star and Emmy-nominee Thuso Mbedu visited her alma mater Pietermaritzburg Girl’s High School, ahead of the premiere of her highly-acclaimed new movie The Woman King in September.

Also in September, it was a special treat to have Grammy Award-winning American band The Manhattans put Pietermaritzburg on their tour map and perform for city fans at the Royal Showgrounds.

The Witness interviewed Pietermaritzburg’s missing persons’ detective Sham Govender, who has dedicated his life to successfully finding missing people. To date, he has reunited about 100 families with missing family members. The longest recovery took five days.

In November, one of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) senior lecturers made the university’s top researchers list — an accomplishment made all the more significant by Dr Joseph Rudigi Rukema’s inspiring journey through academia.

Arriving in South Africa as a refugee from war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo, Rukema worked as a car guard and a security guard while juggling classes and extra English lessons for most of his undergraduate degree.

UKZN also celebrated the graduation of its first deaf graduate, Voloshni Annamallay, in May.

Another inspiring story was that of a young Durban sushi chef, Sakhile “Sakki” Shezi (32), whose perseverance despite a long string of hardships has put him well on his way to owning his own eatery.

After losing both his parents during high school, Shezi was forced to find work to support his family. When he got a job at Spur, he did not realise this would set his trajectory and passion for cooking. He now runs a mobile sushi stall in Howick.

Lastly, a Scottsville family experienced their very own Christmas miracle when their husky, who had been missing for almost a week, was found and rescued in a joint operation between residents and the Msunduzi Fire and Rescue a few days before Christmas.

Residents became concerned after hearing a dog crying continually for a couple of days. The fire department was called, and managed to find the dog, which was found covered in grease.

Thanks to social media, the dog’s family was traced and reunited with their furry family member, just in time for Christmas.